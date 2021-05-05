Home
Local COVID-19 treatment research trials look for Hispanic volunteers
The search to find more treatments for the coronavirus is still going strong, and in Brownsville, a doctor and his team are hoping for a breakthrough....
FDA to make decision on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for teens, health expert weighs in
If you want to get your pre-teen or...
HOV: Catching up with stay-at-home moms
One of the toughest decisions a mom makes...
Weather
May 4, 2021: Highs in the low 90s with slight chance for showers
May 3, 2021: Temperatures expected to climb to upper 90s
May 1, 2021: Scattered showers for Rio Grande Valley
Sports
Cowboys decline Vander Esch option, creating intrigue at LB
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys declined the fifth-year option on linebacker Leighton Vander Esch's rookie contract Monday, setting up an interesting season at the...
UTRGV Baseball Fan Makes Some Noise
EDINBURG - UTRGV Baseball fans make a lot...
Cowboys make Jones draft history: 1st 5 picks all defense
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys focused...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Identifican a víctima de accidente mortal de Edinburg
Las autoridades dieron a conocer la identidad de la persona que falleció la mañana de este martes durante un choque el hoy occiso viajaba en...
El condado Cameron informa 2 muertes relacionadas con el coronavirus, 18 nuevos casos de COVID-19
El condado Cameron informó el martes dos muertes...
Buscan encontrar la cura para el coronavirus
Un médico local y su equipo de especialistas...
