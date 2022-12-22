Home
News
Weslaco mechanic offers tips to protect your car during inclement weather
If you're hitting the road for Christmas, this weather could end that trip before it starts. Weslaco mechanic David Muñiz says not checking things under...
Power outages reported throughout the Valley
Thousands are without power Thursday as a cold...
Hidalgo County officials urging residents living in colonias to seek shelter from the cold weather
Emergency management officials in Hidalgo County are urging...
Weather
Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022: Rainy with cool temperatures in the 50s
Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022: Cooler and windy with temperatures in the 70s
Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022: Warm and breezy with temperatures in the 80s
Sports
Coffee with Coaches: UTRGV's Lane Lord
Another episode of Coffee with Coaches, this time the guest is UTRGV Women's Basketball Head Coach Lane Lord. As the team wrapped up the SPI Classic,...
Tamez signs for Alvin College
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Veterans Memorial Senior Alex...
High school basketball highlights 12-20-2022
Check out high school basketball highlights and scores...
Community
Pump patrol - Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022
Pump Patrol - Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022
Pump Patrol - Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022
Connect
Hechos Valle
Departamento de policía de Alton regala tarjetas en lugar de multas ante la navidad
Ocho agentes del departamento de policía de Alton salieron a la carretera para su quinto evento anual de tarjetas de regalo en lugar de multas. ...
Inmigrantes continúan sus esfuerzos para cruzar a territorio estadounidense de manera ilegal
Nuevas imágenes fueron capturadas por el equipo de...
Hechos Valle Edición Digital: 22 de diciembre
Acompáñenos en esta Edición Digital de Hechos Valle...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
