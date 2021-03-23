Home
Hidalgo County hosts drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine registration clinic Tuesday
Hidalgo County and Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner’s Office, together with the La Joya ISD, will host a first dose COVID-19 community vaccine clinic at the...
Cameron County to hold mass vaccination clinic Thursday
Cameron County Public Health will hold a mass...
Man accused of holding National Guard members at gunpoint
UBBOCK, Texas (AP) — An Arizona man is...
Weather
National Weather Service to issue 'Red Flag' fire warning for Rio Grande Valley, Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Brownsville plans to issue a 'Red Flag' fire warning for the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday morning. Critical fire...
Windy weather to continue through Saturday
It's been a windy couple of days in...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
Sports
Sharyland ISD Hires Krell, Galindo to take over Rattlers, D-Backs
MISSION - On Monday Sharyland ISD filled both of their vacant head football coaching and athletic coordinator vacancies and they promoted from within for both. The...
ROJAS EARNS NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE WEEK HONORS
EDINBURG - Collegiate Baseball announced on Monday that...
IDEA Quest Soccer Ranked 7th In State
EDINBURG - The IDEA Quest Girls Soccer Program...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Migración de menores no acompañados en aumentos exorbitantes en Valle
Durante los pasados días se ha visto la llegada de inmigrantes que en su mayoría son de Centro América y entran por la ciudad de Miguel...
Segundo envío de cheques de pago de estimulo
Si todavía está esperando su última ronda de...
Diócesis Católica de Brownsville y los protocolos de seguridad para la Semana Santa
El distanciamiento social, el uso de máscaras faciales,...
