Remains of all 67 victims of the deadly plane and chopper collision near DC have been recovered
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — The remains of all 67 victims of last week's midair collision of an American Airlines flight and an Army helicopter near the...
Trump suggests displaced Palestinians in Gaza be 'permanently' resettled outside war-torn territory
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday...
TSTC in Harlingen offering new programs
Texas State Technical College is offering new programs...
Weather
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Feb. 3, 2025: Foggy morning, breezy evening with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025: Warm day with temperatures in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
First-look at UTRGV's football schedule for the 2025 season
The UTRGV Football program officially released the schedule for the 2025 season on Tuesday afternoon. "It's definitely going to be a challenging schedule," UTRGV football...
Vipers get revenge with win against Cleveland Charge
The Rio Grande Valley Vipers took down Cleveland...
Palmview Lady Lobos secure back-to-back district titles
The Palmview Lady Lobos basketball team is on...
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, Feb. 3, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Feb. 2, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 31, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
STX Markets celebra su tercer aniversario con la comunidad
Cielo Cruz, propietaria de STX Markets, visita Noticias RGV para compartirnos sobre la historia y origen del negocio y cómo estarán celebrando 3 años desde que...
Se incendia un almacén de Mercedes con miles de litros de diésel
Un almacén en Mercedes que almacenaba 14.000 galones...
Evento de concientización sobre el Alzheimer
Diana Garza, miembro de HOSA y Ximena Carrillo,...
