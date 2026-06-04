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Brownsville launches first-ever housing master plan to guide city growth
Brownsville is launching its first-ever housing master plan, a 10-month study aimed at guiding future housing decisions as the city continues to grow. City leaders...
With hurricane season underway, South Padre Island urges residents to sign up for emergency alerts
South Padre Island emergency officials are urging residents...
Brownsville juvenile charged after using AI to create sexually explicit images of female classmates, police say
A juvenile was arrested and charged after using...
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Thursday, June 4, 2026: Spotty thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, June 3, 2026: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Extreme weather can whip up anxiety. A safety plan can help
ATLANTA (AP) — Hurricanes, wildfires, floods and other...
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Brunson scores 30 and Knicks finish on 11-0 run, steal Game 1 from Spurs with 105-95 win
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The New York Knicks' winning streak lives on, and they struck first in the NBA Finals. Jalen Brunson scored 30 points,...
Game 1: Spurs and Knicks set to open the NBA Finals on Wednesday night in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — For the San Antonio...
Sharyland baseball holding final practices ahead of state championship
The Sharyland Rattlers are one win away from...
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Pet of the Week: Lily the pittbull mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 2, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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