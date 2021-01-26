Home
News
Willacy County reports 25 new COVID-19 cases
Willacy County on Tuesday reported that 25 people had tested positive for COVID-19. The county did not release information about the gender or age of...
FDA to place all alcohol-based hand sanitizers from Mexico on import alert
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday...
Hidalgo County school superintendents explain vaccine process
Since December, thousands of vaccines have been distributed...
EE. UU. aumenta abastecimiento de vacunas contra COVID
El gobierno del presidente Joe Biden aumentará la compra de vacunas contra el coronavirus a fin de tener suficientes para inocular a 300 millones de estadounidenses...
El condado Willacy informa de 25 nuevos casos de COVID-19
l condado Willacy informó e l martes que...
La FDA colocará todos los desinfectantes para manos a base de alcohol de México en alerta de importación
La Administración de Medicamentos y Alimentos de los...
