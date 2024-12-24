Home
News
Donna police officer arrested on a public intoxication charge while off duty
The city of Donna released a public statement in regard to a police officer who was arrested for a public intoxication charge while off duty. ...
Researchers discover Valley groundwater may increase risk of cancer
Researchers are finding a link between Rio Grande...
City of Weslaco fixing waterline break, some residents may be affected
The city of Weslaco announced on their Facebook...
Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Dec. 23, 2024: Sunny with a high of 80°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024: Stray shower with temperatures in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Edcouch-Elsa's Football Team gives back this Holiday Season
EDCOUCH -- The Edcouch-Elsa's football team is giving back this holiday season. This is the 11th year for Edcouch-Elsa ISD's Toys for Tots drive. Students from...
Ken Paxton sues NCAA over transgender athletes’ participation in women’s sports
" Ken Paxton sues NCAA over transgender...
UTRGV women's basketball takes thrilling OT win to open Holiday Classic
The UTRGV Vaqueros women's basketball team took down...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 23, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Dec. 22, 2024
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Dec. 20, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Arrestan a oficial de policía de Donna por intoxicación pública mientras estaba fuera de servicio
La ciudad Donna publicó una declaración pública con respecto a un oficial de policía que fue arrestado por intoxicación pública mientras estaba fuera de servicio. ...
Residentes de Weslaco podrían verse afectados por una rotura en la tubería de agua
La ciudad Weslaco anunció en su página de...
Edinburg invita a la comunidad a una carrera pública
Valley Running Co. invita a la comunidad del...
