Watch Live: Brownsville Independent School District to hold special board meeting
Brownsville Independent School District will hold a special board meeting to discuss a resolution regarding the ability to make local decisions concerning the health and safety...
Census data kicks off effort to reshape US House districts
Redistricting season officially kicked off Thursday with the...
Texas declares gender-confirming surgery form of child abuse
HOUSTON (AP) — A Texas agency has ruled...
Weather
Aug. 12, 2021: Hot and humid with temperatures in mid-90s
Aug. 11, 2021: Breezy and hot with temperatures in high 90s
Highs will be back in the 90s...
Aug. 10, 2021: Breezy and hot with highs in upper 90s
Sports
Two-A-Day Tour: Hanna Golden Eagles
BROWNSVILLE - The Golden Eagles have made the playoffs three times in five seasons under Mark Guess. The Eagles are coming off a great season finishing...
Two-A-Day Tour: Edinburg Economedes Jaguars
EDINBURG - The Economedes Jaguars are under new...
Two-A-Day Tour: Donna High School
DONNA - Donna has a rich tradition on...
Community
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
Hechos Valle
12 de Agosto: Hechos Valle Edicion Digital
En Vivo: Hechos Valle Edicion Digital
Presuntos casos de coronavirus se registran en Caridades Católicas
La llegada de los inmigrantes al Valle de...
Medidas de preparación en el distrito escolar de Brownsville para el regreso a clases presenciales
Mientras miembros de la mesa directiva del Distrito...
