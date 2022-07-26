Home
News
Free produce distribution to be held in La Joya
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 partnered up with the City of La Joya and the Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley to host a mobile produce...
New Texas law increasing penalties for abortion providers goes into effect Aug. 25
" New Texas law increasing penalties for...
Consumer Reports: Accessories for your go-to kitchen gadgets
Are you stuck in a rut with your...
Weather
July 26, 2022: Stray showers, temperatures in high 90s
July 25, 2022: Breezy with temperatures in the 100s
Saturday, July 23, 2022: Sunny and breezy with
Sports
Univ. of Texas, NAU basketball to visit the RGV
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley ( UTRGV ) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Friday that it will host a...
Vaqueros Ace Stevens Signs with NY Yankees
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – Right-handed pitcher Kevin Stevens...
Mustang ready to gallop to state XC/T&F
MCALLEN, Texas -- McAllen Memorial's Ayden Granados is...
Programming
Community
Friday is last day to donate to 5's Fans for Friends
Friday, July 22, is the last day to donate to our 5's Fans for Friends campaign. So far, Valley residents have helped raise more than...
5’s Fans for Friends: Edinburg resident encourages donations to help beat the heat
With feels-like temperatures averaging 100 degrees or more...
5's Fans for Friends: Valley families in need of fans amid summer heat
Channel 5 News and Azteca Valle have teamed...
Hechos Valle
Reparto gratuito de hortalizas se realizará en La Joya
El Precinto 3 del Condado de Hidalgo se asoció con la Ciudad de La Joya y el Banco de Alimentos del Valle del Río Grande para...
Declaran emergencia de salud pública en el brote de viruela de mono
La organización mundial de la salud o la...
Logran detener a un hombre atrincherado en una vivienda en Brownsville
Un sujeto está bajo custodia después de atrincherarse...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
