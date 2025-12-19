Home
Harlingen working to revive lake at local park
For some Harlingen residents, the lake at the Tom Wilson Youth Sports Complex has not been the same in over a year. The lake, located...
Consumer Reports: Gifts for pets and their people
Looking to spoil your furry family members this...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Dec. 19, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Weather
Friday, Dec. 19, 2025: Sunny and nice, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025: Foggy morning, warm evening with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Donna North hires new Head Football Coach Matthew Moose
High School Basketball District play continues
Highlights from Mission High, Mission Veterans Memorial, Sharyland...
UTRGV offensive lineman & San Benito alum Frank Medina reveals cancer diagnosis
UTRGV offensive lineman Frank Medina announced this week...
Community
Pump Patrol: Friday, Dec. 19, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Ornate Box Turtle
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
