Home
News
Reactions to Texas Senate debate from RGV viewers
Incumbent Republican Senator Ted Cruz squared off with the latest challenger for his seat, Texas Democratic Congressman Colin Allred. Several people across the Rio Grande...
Playmakers - Week 7
Check out Part 2 of our Playmakers segment...
Laredo enters its sixth day of a boil-water notice after E. coli is discovered in water system
" Laredo enters its sixth day of...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024: Mostly sunny, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, Oct. 14, 2024: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Volleyball: Highlights from October 15th, 2024
PSJA defeats Edinburg 3-1 Harlingen defeats Brownsville Veterans 3-1 Weslaco defeats La Joya 3-0 Edcouch-Elsa defeats Harlingen South 3-0
Playmakers - Week 7
Check out Part 2 of our Playmakers segment...
Brownsville Veterans' Storm Montoya reflects on breaking all-time touchdown record
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Veterans' senior starting quarterback...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Oct. 14, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Oct. 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Brownsville inaugura su primera academia de policía
En Brownsville, se abrió la primera academia de policía de esa ciudad, lo que ha dado pie a nuevas posibilidades a quienes quieren integrarse en ese...
Brownsville inicia reconstrucción de la carretera vieja 77 con inversión de $13 millones
Brownsville inauguró la reconstrucción de la carretera vieja...
Mayra Flores aspira derrotar a Vicente González por un escaño en la Cámara de Representantes
El puesto para el distrito 34 de la...
Additional Links
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente fro
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days