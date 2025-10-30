Home
McAllen responds to DOT cutting Mexican flight carriers
The city of McAllen is responding to the Department of Transportation cutting Aeromexico flights out of the McAllen International Airport. The city says they're in...
Food Bank RGV to host pop-up distribution event in Rio Hondo
The Food Bank RGV will host a pop-up...
Hispanic community to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos on Nov. 1
This weekend is Dia De Los Muertos, also...
Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025: Very nice day, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025: Very dry and breezy with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025: Hot afternoon, late rain and highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Sit down interview with Los Fresnos Star Quarterback Robert Pineda
Robert Pineda first knew he wanted to be the Los Fresnos Falcons starting quarterback when he was in fifth grade. “I started working every single...
Harlingen Lady Cards ready for their bi-district playoff match against PSJA
The Harlingen Lady Cardinals volleyball team entered district...
UTRGV volleyball faces Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Thursday and Saturday
The UTRGV volleyball team is currently tied for...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pet of the Week: Benson the Catahoula
Student of the Week: La Joya High School's Servando Reyna
At La Joya High School, Servando Reyna is...
