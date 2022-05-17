Home
WATCH LIVE: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas holds press conference during Valley visit
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is scheduled to speak in McAllen during a Tuesday visit to the Rio Grande Valley. The press conference will...
‘A hideous way to die:’ Wrongful death lawsuit filed against woman accused in death of Mercedes High School student
The family of an 18-year-old teen who was...
Harlingen man charged with murder in connection to 2019 disappearance of Corpus Christi woman
A Harlingen man was charged with murder in...
Weather
May 17, 2022: Breezy with temperatures in the upper 90s
May 16, 2022: Breezy with temperatures in the mid-90s
May 15, 2022: Breezy with temperatures in the mid-90s
Sports
UIL baseball and softball regional schedule
WESLACO, Texas -- Schedules are set for both UIL baseball and softball. Baseball: Thursday’s Games Regional Quarterfinals Class 6A Game 1 - Edinburg Vela...
UTRGV baseball drops home finale
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV baseball put up a...
Rayner shine, Chargers move forward
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Brownsville Veterans Memorial lost last...
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass- May 15, 2022
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.3, cable 1241 at 11:00 a.m. The mass will also be live-streamed in this article,...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass - April 10
Join us for Sunday Mass on SOMOS EL...
Hechos Valle
EN VIVO: Secretario de Seguridad Nacional Alejandro Mayorkas realiza conferencia de prensa durante visita al Valle
El secretario de Seguridad Nacional, Alejandro Mayorkas, tiene previsto hablar en McAllen durante una visita del martes al Valle del Río Grande. La conferencia...
Mueren tres presos en la cárcel de Ciudad Victoria, Tamaulipas
En Tamaulipas autoridades informan sobre el deceso de...
Hombre de Harlingen acusado de asesinato en relación con la desaparición de una mujer de Corpus Christi en 2019
Un hombre de Harlingen fue acusado de asesinato...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
