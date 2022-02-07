Home
Hidalgo County reports 11 coronavirus-related deaths, 735 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Monday reported 11 coronavirus-related deaths and 735 positive cases of COVID-19, according to a report from the Hidalgo County Health and Human Services...
Feb. 7, 2022: Rainy with temperatures in the upper 50s
'She's innocent': Family asking Valley officials to watch documentary, halt execution of Melissa Lucio
Family members and advocates are trying to bring...
Weather
Feb. 7, 2022: Rainy with temperatures in the upper 50s
SUNDAY, FEB. 6, 2022 : MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES, TEMPERATURES IN THE 60S, RAIN IN THE EVENING
Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 :Sunny skies, temperatures in the 50s
Sports
UIL Realignment Creates a Power 5A Volleyball District
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, TEXAS -- The primary focus with the UIL Realignment has been how it affects Valley football, but what about volleyball? Turns out this...
UIL Realignment 2022 Creates New 5A Districts, Maintains Valley 6As
HARLINGEN - The Rio Grande Valley...
Coaches' Reactions to the UIL Realignment
HARLINGEN, TEXAS -- Valley sports were reclassified under...
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Hechos Valle
Último día para obtener exámenes contra el COVID por parte de FEMA
Si planea hacerse una prueba de COVID-19 en un sitio de FEMA hoy lunes será el último día en que estarán ofreciendo servicios en Edinburgo estarán...
Llega nuevo cargamento de armas de Estados Unidos a Ucrania
MOSCÚ (AP) — Los esfuerzos internacionales por desactivar...
Buscadores voluntarios hallan osamentas en norte de México
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (AP) — Buscadores voluntarios encontraron...
