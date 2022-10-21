Home
Exclusive: Officer being investigated over Uvalde response gave order to delay classroom breach
(CNN) -- A Texas state police captain tried to delay a law enforcement team entering the classrooms to end the Robb Elementary massacre and is now...
Driver detained in connection with fatal shooting after crash near Alton, sheriff’s office says
The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a...
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter...
Weather
Oct. 17, 2022: Few strong storms, temperatures in the high 80s
Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022: Mostly sunny with temperatures in the 90s
Oct. 14, 2022: Stray showers with temperatures in the low 90s
Sports
First & Goal: Highlights from Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
For live score updates, follow @KRGVSports on Twitter . Thursday, October 20 Visiting Team Score Home Team Score...
Playmakers Week 8
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley...
5 Star Plays - Week 8
Check out the 5 best plays from Week...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol - Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022
Pump Patrol - Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Pump Patrol - Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022
Hechos Valle
Investigan al capitán de policía tras la masacre en la primaria Robb de Uvalde
Un último reporte revela que un capitán del departamento de seguridad pública, trató de demorar al equipo policiaco de ingresar a los salones de clase para...
Detienen a conductor con relación a tiroteo que resulto en un accidente vehicular mortal cerca de Alton
La Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Hidalgo...
La ciudad de Peñitas presenta una solicitud de orden de restricción contra el condado Hidalgo
La ciudad de Peñitas y el alcalde Ramiro...
Daytime
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
