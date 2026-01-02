Home
Texas agriculture commissioner confirms screwworm detected in Tamaulipas
Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller confirmed on Wednesday a case of the New World screwworm has been detected in Tamaulipas, Mexico, according to a news release....
Zoo Guest: Black spotted newt
Barricaded subject reported in San Juan
The San Juan Police Department is currently responding...
Weather
Friday, Jan. 2, 2026: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026: Morning fog, afternoon sun, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025: Mild weather with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
High School Basketball District play continues on New Years Eve
Highlights from Edcouch-Elsa vs Mercedes and Donna vs Weslaco East.
UTRGV Falls short against Nicholls on last home game of 2025
The UTRGV Vaqueros closed out the 2025 calendar...
Brownsville Lopez boys soccer kicked off the regular season with win over Sharyland Pioneer
The Brownsville Lopez boys soccer team took on...
Community
Zoo Guest: Black spotted newt
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Pepe the Lab mix
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
