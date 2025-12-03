Home
News
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick proposes giving Texas newborns $1,000 each
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Wednesday proposed a state program to give every baby born in Texas $1,000 invested in the stock market, modeling the idea...
Oklahoma university instructor on leave after failing Bible-based essay on gender
An instructor at the University of Oklahoma has...
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live returns to Bert Ogden Arena
Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live returns to Bert...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025: Mild weather with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025: Afternoon sun, cool, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Dec. 1, 2025: Chilly day, drizzle, temps in the 50s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
McAllen High stays undefeated, Harlingen and Vela win city rivalry battles
Highlights from across the Valley in girls and boys basketball on Tuesday, December 2.
McAllen High's Isabella Rivera signs with Texas Lutheran volleyball
Isabella Rivera signed her national letter of intent...
Weslaco softball state champion Clarissa Mejia signs with Alvin College
Weslaco softball catcher Clarissa Mejia signed her letter...
Additional Links
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Dec. 1, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Channel 5 News kicks off annual Tim's Coats campaign
Channel 5 News is kicking off the annual...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
UTRGV Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days