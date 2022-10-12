Home
Human billboards promoting pedestrian safety in McAllen
October is National Pedestrian Safety month. Human billboards were promoting pedestrian safety in McAllen Wednesday. "There was a guy on his phone, he didn't...
Brownsville ISD implements Narcan training to save lives
In a first for the Brownsville Independent School...
Stores to begin selling over-the-counter hearing aids next week
Valley residents will be able to purchase hearing...
Oct. 11, 2022: Mainly dry with temperatures in the low 90s
Oct. 10, 2022: Mainly dry with temperatures in the upper 80s
Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022: Isolated showers, temperatures in the 80s
Cowboys preparing for another start from Rush against Eagles
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for another start from quarterback Cooper Rush in an NFC East showdown with undefeated Philadelphia as Dak...
Alvarez hits 3-run HR vs Ray in 9th, Astros jolt M's in ALDS
HOUSTON (AP) — Yordan Alvarez wrecked all of...
Playmakers Week 7
Channel 5 Sports is recognizing the top Valley...
Pet of the Week: Harlan
Student of the Week: Tea Anderson
A Raymondville Early College High School senior dreams...
Pet of the Week: Diana
Jugador de la semana: Anuncian al ganador de la séptima semana de futbol americano escolar
El ganador del jugador de la semana de futbol americano escolar se trata de Oscar Campos de Edinburg North. El mariscal de campo de los...
Vicegobernador, Dan Patrick, visita la cámara de comercio en Mcallen
El vicegobernador de Texas, Dan Patrick llegó a...
La importancia de las mamografías en cuanto a la detección del cáncer de seno
Una mamografía es una imagen del seno tomada...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
