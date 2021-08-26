Home
News
Harlingen humane society at capacity
The Humane Society of Harlingen is reporting that the shelter is at capacity and desperately looking for people to adopt or foster some of their pets....
Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police officers who...
Hidalgo County reports 20 coronavirus-related deaths, 444 positive cases
Hidalgo County on Thursday reported 20 coronavirus-related deaths...
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Back To School
Weather
Aug. 26, 2021: Scattered thunderstorms, temperatures in 90s
Aug. 25, 2021: Scattered showers, temperatures in mid-90s
Aug. 24, 2021: Stray showers, highs in upper 90s
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Brownsville Wins Pony World Series Championship
WASHINGTON, PA - Brownsville, TX owned a four run and three run lead at multiple points of the 2021 DICK’s Sporting Goods PONY League World Series...
Brownsville Pony Squad Advances To Pony World Series Title Game
WASHINGTON, PA - Brownsville, TX stormed past Johnstown,...
Brownsville Falls to Johnstown in Second Round Pony World Series Game
WASHINGTON, PA - Johnstown, PA took the momentum...
High School Football
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
5's Fans for Friends: Salvation Army distributes hundreds of fans for residents
The Salvation Army in McAllen helped wrap up Channel 5’s Fans for Friends community initiative Tuesday morning. Hundreds of fans purchased in part with donations...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Aug. 1, 2021
WATCH LIVE: Join us for Sunday Mass on...
5's Fans for Friends: $34,290 raised in donations
CHANNEL 5 NEWS, AZTECA VALLE, H-E-B and the...
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Helicóptero de la Marina se desploma en Agua Blanca, Hidalgo
En el municipio de Agua Blanca, Hidalgo un helicóptero de la Secretaria de la Marina en el que viajaba Eric Patrocinio Cisneros Burgos, secretario de gobierno...
¿Qué sigue para la política de 'Permanecer en México'?
PHOENIX (AP) - La decisión de la Corte...
Aumentan los contagios de COVID-19 entre los oficiales de la patrulla fronteriza
Ante el alto número de personas indocumentadas que...
Regreso A Clases
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
