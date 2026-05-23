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‘I did scream a few times:’ Spectators witness launch of SpaceX’s biggest Starship rocket yet
Thousands of visitors packed Isla Blanca Park and the shoreline on Friday to watch SpaceX's 12th Starship flight test. Cheers erupted across the park as...
‘It’s mesmerizing:’ Brownsville ISD all-girls team places third at national racing competition
A Brownsville all-girls team built a race car...
Cameron County jails drop below capacity amid state compliance monitoring
The Cameron County Sheriff's Office remains out of...
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Severe thunderstorm warning for Willacy County expires
A severe thunderstorm warning for Willacy County expired. The severe thunderstorm warning expired Friday at 8:15 p.m. It was issued after the expiration of...
Friday, May 22, 2026: Very warm with late rain, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Hurricane season expected to be mild in 2026, but officials urge Texans to stay prepared
Forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration...
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Sports
PSJA & Sharyland baseball drop Game 2, will play winner-takes-all games on Saturday
Watch the video above for highlights of the games.
PSJA's historic softball season ends in state semifinals
Watch highlights from the game in the video...
PSJA baseball defeats Dripping Springs 6-1 in regional final Game 1
Highlights from tonight's game in the video above.
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Pump Patrol: Friday, May 22, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Zoo Guest: Ornate box turtle
Pump Patrol: Thursday, May 21, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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