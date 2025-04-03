Home
News
IBWC monitoring impact of floodways during recent storm
All eyes were on the largest drainage canal in the Rio Grande Valley to see if it held up to last week’s storm. On Wednesday,...
FEMA officials assess storm damage in Cameron County
Through the floodwaters of Cameron County, officials made...
Hidalgo County residents begin receiving storm relief aid from community service agency
Homero Martinez is starting his recovery efforts after...
Weather
Wednesday, April 2, 2025: Windy and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, April 1, 2025: Foggy morning, muggy evening with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, March 31, 2025: Mostly sunny with highs in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Brownsville Veterans guard Brianna Barnes signs with Coastal Bend
Brownsville Veterans senior guard Brianna Barnes signed to join the women's basketball program at Coastal Bend College on Wednesday. Barnes helped lead her team to...
Vipers eliminated from G League playoffs with loss to Salt Lake City
The RGV Vipers lost to the Salt Lake...
Progreso shuts out Hidalgo 3-0 in regional final to advance to state semifinal
The Progreso Red Ants took down the Hidalgo...
Community
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Aril 2, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 31, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, March 30, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Noticias RGV
Distrito Escolar de PSJA ofrece servicios esenciales para las víctimas de las inundaciones
El Distrito Escolar Independiente PSJA ofrece ayuda a los estudiantes y sus familias afectados por las recientes inundaciones. En un comunicado de prensa, PSJA informó...
Casas de Alamo son evaluadas por daños tras la tormenta
Más de 100 propietarios de viviendas en Álamo...
Funcionarios de emergencia estatales y federales evalúan daños de la tormenta en el condado Starr
Según el juez del condado de Starr, Eloy...
