Diabetes Awareness Month: Proper nutrition is key to preventing diabetes
Eating healthy is key to preventing diabetes. Some people struggling with diabetes in the Rio Grande Valley wish they'd known the importance of nutrition earlier....
Cluster of COVID-19 cases in Starr County may be linked to funeral
A cluster of new COVID-19 cases in Starr...
Beekeepers offer options for removing, relocating hives
During the demolition of a home in Donna,...
Sports
First and Goal Friday for 11/6 - Scores and Highlights
Friday's Games 32-6A Weslaco 28, Harlingen South 14 San Benito 60, Los Fresnos 8 Harlingen 66, Donna North 16-5A Division 2...
First and Goal Thursday - 11/6 - Highlights and Scores
Thursday's Final Scores Non-District McAllen Memorial...
Three More Valley Games Canceled Due To COVID
RIO GRANDE VALLEY - Three more RGV games...
Community
La problemática de tirar basura de manera ilegal
Los tiraderos de basura clandestinos son un problema para nuestra comunidad y no solamente por ser un foco de infección además de que es un...
Cancelan partidos de fútbol por contagio de COVID-19
Recientemente varios distritos escolares en el Valle han...
Estrenan área recreativa en la Bicentennial
Para los residentes que viven o transitan cerca...
Hechos Valle
Estadounidenses celebran desenlace de elecciones
Tan pronto zumbaron los teléfonos celulares con la noticia de que Joe Biden le había ganado al presidente Donald Trump, miles de estadounidenses salieron a...
Último 2020: Trump no está concediendo al presidente electo Biden
El presidente Donald Trump no cede ante el...
Presidente Trump y algunos republicanos intentan poner en duda los resultados de las elecciones
Después de que cerraron las urnas el día...
Search
