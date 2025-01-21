Home
News
More than 100 Texans active in the Jan. 6 insurrection among those pardoned
" More than 100 Texans active in the Jan. 6 insurrection among those pardoned " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan...
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says Legislature should clarify Texas abortion law to protect mothers at risk
" Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick says Legislature...
Migrants stranded when thousands of appointments to enter the US are canceled as Trump takes office
TIJUANA, Mexico (AP) — They came from Haiti,...
Additional Links
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025: Chance of freezing rain, sleet, temps in the 30s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
WATCH LIVE: Winter storm warning in effect
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN...
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025: Chilly and breezy for the next few days
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Weslaco & PSJA North basketball teams shine in Monday night victories
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES: Weslaco 57, La Joya 39 PSJA North 75, PSJA Memorial 42 IDEA Riverview 41, Rio Hondo 50 Lyford 93,...
Lopez Lobos wins thriller in penalties over Rivera
Highlights from the Lopez-Rivera & Harlingen South-Weslaco East...
Zion Rodriguez drops 27 points as Weslaco East moves to 11-0 in district & Harlingen girls fast start leads Lady Cards past San Benito
BOYS BASKETBALL SCORES: PSJA 54, La Joya...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, Jan. 19, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, Jan. 17, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Additional Links
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Recomendaciones para proteger a las mascotas del frío
También es muy importante mantener a las mascotas protegidas de los vientos fríos. Ante ello, es importante asegurarse que sus perros estén secos y alejados del...
LISTA: escuelas anuncian cierres y retrasos por el frío
El Valle del Río Grande se prepara para...
Policía de Brownsville busca a una adolescente desaparecida
El Departamento de Policía de Brownsville solicita la...
Additional Links
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Submit a Tip
Heart of the Valley
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Cold Front
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Photographer's Perspective
Consumer News
Find The Link
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Water Restrictions
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
Pump Patrol
5/1 Day
KRGVida Community Calendar
5's Fans for Friends
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Noticias RGV
Frente frio
Deportes
Regreso a Clases
Noticias RGV Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Cuidando El Planeta
Estudiante de la semana
Corazon del Valle
Temporada de huracanes
Canal 5.2
Take 5
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days