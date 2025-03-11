Home
Trump doubles tariffs on Canadian metals, causing Ontario to back down on electricity price hikes
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he would double his planned tariffs on steel and aluminum from 25% to 50% for Canada, a...
Measles cases are still rising in Texas. Here's what you should know about the contagious virus
Measles outbreaks in West Texas and New Mexico...
Will lawmakers let Texas’ maternal mortality committee review abortion deaths?
" Will lawmakers let Texas’ maternal mortality...
Tuesday, March 11, 2025: Breezy, warmer, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
Monday, March 10, 2025: Sunny and nice with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather
Sunday, March 9, 2025: Breezy with highs in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather
Sports
Cowboys bringing back return ace Turpin on $18M deal, adding defensive lineman Solomon Thomas
The Dallas Cowboys are re-signing standout kick returner KaVontae Turpin on an $18 million, three-year contract while adding free agent defensive tackle Solomon Thomas. Turpin...
UTRGV Head Football Coach Travis Bush reacts to first spring practice
Our Daniella Hernandez sits down with UTRGV Head...
UTRGV women's basketball eliminated in down-to-the-wire thriller in Lake Charles
LAKE CHARLES, LOUISIANA — The UTRGV Vaqueros women’s...
Community
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, March 9, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Presents: Sunday Mass Live, on SOMOS EL VALLE Ch. 5.2, at 11 a.m. Can't see the...
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 7, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Pebbles, the Great Plains Rat Snake
Noticias RGV
Criterios para ser deportado de los Estados Unidos
Carlos García, abogado en Pharr, visita Noticias RGV para explicarnos sobre los recientes cambios de la administración Trump en cuanto a las deportaciones de migrantes indocumentados....
Organizan evento gratuito en Misison por el Día del Niño
El 'Team Venom' visita Noticias RGV para presentar...
Conductor de automóvil choca contra un poste de electricidad en Brownsville
El Departamento de Policía de Brownsville respondió a...
