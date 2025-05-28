Home
Final boarding call for free bags at Southwest as airline abandons a cherished perk
It's the last day to book a flight on Southwest Airlines without being hit with a fee to check bags after the airline abandoned a decades-long...
McAllen fire chief discusses staying safe outdoors during the summer
Many Rio Grande Valley residents will head to...
Sinkhole causes road closure in La Joya
Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Commissioner Everardo Villarreal posted...
Weather
Wednesday, May 28, 2025: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Thousands without power in Houston as thunderstorms roll through Texas toward southeastern US
Thousands in the Houston area are without power...
Tuesday, May 27, 2025: Evening thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Bill allowing Texas colleges to pay their athletes gets Senate approval
" Bill allowing Texas colleges to pay their athletes gets Senate approval " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization...
Texas Southmost women's soccer adds Raymondville's Briana Sanchez
Raymondville's Briana Sanchez signed her letter of intent...
Roma's Gael Rodriguez signs with Texas A&M-International track & field
Roma's Gael Rodriguez signed to run track at...
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, May 26, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, May 25, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Noticias RGV
Oficial de la policía del aeropuerto de Harlingen recibe reconocimiento por su labor
Después de casi dos décadas de servicio, una oficial de policía del aeropuerto internacional de Harlingen anunció su jubilación. Se trata de la oficial Gracie...
Inauguran centro de innovación "Pharr Connect" para ofrecer servicio de internet de bajo costo
Realizan inauguración del centro de innovación de Pharr...
Consumidores reaccionan al cambio de cuotas a maletas por Southwest Airlines
A partir del 28 de mayo, los viajeros...
