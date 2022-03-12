Home
News
Willacy County Sheriff’s Office: 1 dead in vehicle rollover
One person is dead following a motor vehicle rollover, according to the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office. The department is asking the public to avoid...
Investigation underway after car catches on fire in parking lot of Pharr restaurant
A car went up in flames outside a...
House fire hospitalizes one person in Alto Bonito
A Starr County family is out of their...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Saturday, March 12, 2022: Breezy and sunny with temperatures in the 60s
Cold front arrives in the Valley, wind advisory in effect
A wind advisory is now in effect after...
March 11, 2022: Cold front to drop temperatures to 50s by late afternoon
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
Iowa Wolves vs RGV Vipers
EDINBURG, Texas -- RGV Vipers earn their fourth straight win 124-106 over the Iowa Wolves. Click on the video above for highlights and postgame reaction....
Soccer Leading Donna North Athletics
DONNA, TEXAS -- The Donna North Soccer programs...
UTRGV loses in WAC quarterfinals to Utah Valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- UTRGV women's basketball loses...
Additional Links
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
More than $32,000 raised for Tim’s Coats
Viewers helped Channel 5 News raise more than $32,000 to Tim’s Coats. The dollar amount is on top of a donation from the Rotary Clubs...
'Really helpful': Valley family remembers impact of Tim's Coats
Nailea Vicencio remembers how blessed she felt choosing...
'Beautiful action of love': More than $7,000 raised for Tim's Coats
Sister Norma Pimentel, executive director of Catholic Charities...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Oficina del Sheriff del condado de Willacy: 1 muerto en volcadura de vehículo
Una persona murió luego de un vuelco de un vehículo motorizado, según la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado de Willacy. El departamento le pide al...
Pareja lamenta la pérdida después de que el perro muere durante la visita al veterinario
Una pareja de Edinburg hace un llamado a...
Investigación en curso después de que un automóvil se incendiara en el estacionamiento del restaurante Pharr
Un automóvil se incendió frente a un restaurante...
Additional Links
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Elections
Education
Mexico
Local News
Immigration/Border Wall
SpaceX
5 On Your Side
Made in the 956
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Submit A Weather Photo
Sports
High School Football
First & Goal
Playmakers
5th Quarter
Two-A-Day Tours
5 Star Plays
Power Poll
Band of the Week
Valley HS Football Preview Show
This Week's Schedule
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Tim's Coats
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Student of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Hechos Valle Transmision en Vivo
Clima
Elecciones
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Deportes
La Entrevista
Salud y Vida
Estudiante de la semana
Regreso A Clases
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days