Investigation underway following lockdown at Economedes High School in Edinburg
A lockdown was lifted Wednesday afternoon at Economedes High School, according to Edinburg CISD spokesperson Lisa Ayala. Channel 5 News reached out to Edinburg city...
Ken Paxton sues to revoke an El Paso nonprofit’s state registration after it didn’t immediately hand over client records
" Ken Paxton sues to revoke an...
A family friend is charged with murder in the death of 11-year-old Audrii McDougal in Texas
A family friend accused of killing 11-year-old Audrii...
Weather
Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024: Warm and breezy, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024: Breezy and warm, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, Feb. 19, 2024: Breezy and milder, temps in the 70s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
HS Boys Basketball Bi-District Round Highlights & Scores: Tuesday 2/20/24
WESLACO, Texas -- 15 of the 23 UIL Boys Basketball Bi-District Round matchups took pace tonight. Click on the video above for a piece of...
Girls HS Basketball Region IV Quarterfinal Highlights & Scores
LAREDO, Texas -- Edinburg falls in the Region...
Lady Bobcat senior trio reflects on final playoff ride
EDINBURG, Texas -- Edinburg Seniors Kimora Fagan, Emily...
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, Feb. 19, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Yoshi the leopard gecko
Noticias RGV
Aquí Entre Nos: “Save the Green Planet” un documental sobre la discapacidad
El director de "Poor Things" conducirá a "Green Planet"; un documental sobre discapacidad; y el regreso de "Labyrinth" en los cines se aproxima. Yorgos Lanthimos,...
Salud y Vida: Riesgos de la miocardiopatía dilatada
La cardiomiopatía, o d-c-m, es un agrandamiento del...
Abuela busca a nieto desaparecido en Harlingen
Una familia de Harlingen pide ayuda de la...
