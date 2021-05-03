Home
News
Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 128 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Monday reported three coronavirus-related deaths and 128 positive cases of COVID-19. The victims included two men and one woman from the cities...
UT Health RGV to host walk-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday
UT Health RGV will host a walk-in vaccine...
Harlingen to hold second dose vaccine clinic this week
The city of Harlingen will hold a second...
Weather
May 3, 2021: Temperatures expected to climb to upper 90s
May 1, 2021: Scattered showers for Rio Grande Valley
April 29, 2021: Slight chance for showers Thursday afternoon
Sports
UTRGV Baseball Fan Makes Some Noise
EDINBURG - UTRGV Baseball fans make a lot of noise to support their team. One fan beginning a tradition at the home games for when...
Cowboys make Jones draft history: 1st 5 picks all defense
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys focused...
Former UTRGV Women's Coach Tidwell 'Recruits" Lew Hill's Daughter For Dallas Christian
EDINBURG - Larry Tidwell, the former head coach...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Varios eventos de vacunación contra el covid-19 se realizarán durante esta semana en el Valle de Texas
Iglesia de Edinburg realizará clínica COVID-19 el miércoles. La Iglesia Católica St. Joseph the Worker en Edinburg albergará una clínica vacunada contra COVID-19 a partir...
Diferentes contiendas de elecciones en el Valle se decidirán en desempate
Hay otras elecciones de desempate, en San Juan...
Estados Unidos comienza a reunir a algunas familias separadas en la frontera con México
SAN DIEGO (AP) - El gobierno de Biden...
