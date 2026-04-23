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All westbound lanes closed on Expressway 83 in Pharr after major crash
The Pharr Police Department is responding to a major crash on the westbound lanes of the 300 block of Expressway 83. All westbound traffic on...
New trial date set for man charged in Harlingen crash that killed tow truck driver
A new trial date was announced for the...
DHR Health and University of Houston break ground on McAllen medical research center
DHR Health and the University of Houston broke...
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Thursday, April 23, 2026: Foggy morning, breezy day with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, April 22, 2025: Stray shower with highs in the 80s
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Tuesday, April 21, 2026: Spotty showers, temps in the 80s
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UTRGV football program generated $144 million total economic impact on local economy
The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley football program generated $144.3 million in total economic impact on the local economy during its launch and inaugural season,...
Brownsville Rivera baseball takes down Weslaco East to set up district title game on Friday
Highlights from the Brownsville Rivera vs. Weslaco East...
Pioneer kicker Diego Lopez signs with Culver-Stockton College
Pioneer kicker Diego Lopez signed his letter of...
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Pet of the Week: Miles & Mel the Pitbull mix puppies
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, April 21, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
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