Police: 8 dead in shooting at FedEx facility in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A gunman killed eight people and wounded several others before killing himself in a late-night shooting at a FedEx facility near the Indianapolis...
Retired federal agent sheds light on criminal activity along border
Last week, Border Patrol agents discovered multiple firearms,...
Palmview HS senior receives 17 college acceptance letters, 7 from Ivy League schools
A Palmview High School senior received 17 college...
Cloudy skies, temperatures in low 80s expected to turn around by Monday afternoon
Happy Monday! Clouds are across most of the RGV this morning, but the sun will make an appearance this afternoon. Winds today will be...
National Weather Service to issue 'Red Flag' fire warning for Rio Grande Valley, Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Brownsville plans to...
Windy weather to continue through Saturday
It's been a windy couple of days in...
Sports
Valley View Falls in State Semis 5-4 on Tuesday
5A State Semifinals Kingwood Park 5, Valley View 4
IDEA Toros Boys and Girls Win State Soccer Titles
GEORGETOWN - This weekend both the boys and...
Valley View Faces Kingwood Park on Tuesday in State Semis
5A State Semifinals Tuesday, April 13th -...
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Muertos y heridos en las instalaciones de Fedex en Indianápolis
INDIANÁPOLIS, Un hombre armado mató a ocho personas e hirió a varias más antes de suicidarse en un tiroteo nocturno en una instalación de FedEx cerca...
Un niño hispano de 13 años es baleado a muerte por un policía de Chicago
CHICAGO (AP) - Un niño hispano de 13...
Exoficial de la Policía de Primera condenado por cargos de pornografía infantil
Un ex oficial de 32 años del Departamento...
