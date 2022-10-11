Home
Ex-Texas cop charged over shooting teen eating hamburger
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A now-former San Antonio police officer was charged Thursday with two counts of aggravated assault by a peace officer in last week's...
‘I just wanted to stop it:’ Mother of man killed in officer-involved shooting in Edinburg speaks out
A woman is speaking out two weeks after...
Police arrest man accused of bringing AR-15 to Rio Grande City High School grounds, district says
Police arrested a man accused of bringing an...
Oct. 11, 2022: Mainly dry with temperatures in the low 90s
Oct. 10, 2022: Mainly dry with temperatures in the upper 80s
Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022: Isolated showers, temperatures in the 80s
PSJA Raiders water polo team claims district title
The Pharr-San Juan Alamo North Raiders varsity water polo team brought home a district championship title in its first-ever season adopted by the University Interscholastic League....
5 Star Plays - Week 7
Check out the 5 best plays from Week...
First & Goal: Highlights from Friday Oct. 7, 2022
Part 2 of the First & Goal Highlights...
Pet of the Week: Harlan
Student of the Week: Tea Anderson
A Raymondville Early College High School senior dreams...
Pet of the Week: Diana
La policía arresta a un hombre acusado de llevar AR-15 a los terrenos de la escuela secundaria Rio Grande City, dice el distrito
La policía arrestó a un hombre acusado de llevar un AR-15 a Rio Grande City High School el martes, según un comunicado de prensa del distrito....
Jugada de la semana: Anuncian a la jugada de la séptima semana de futbol americano escolar
La jugada de la semana siete se trata...
Se realizará una feria de empleo mañana en Brownsville
Texas Southmost College será el anfitrión de una...
Heart of the Valley: Diabetes warning signs
This month, Channel 5 News is taking an in-depth look at diabetes in the Valley. Karla Salinas, Rio Grande Valley correspondent for Daytime with Kimberly...
