Home
News
Starr County breaks ground on 3 new businesses
Starr County held a groundbreaking ceremony for three new businesses on Wednesday. Officials said the Rio Grande Village is the future site of a Panda...
STHS honors 3 Weslaco city employees for saving motorcyclist
South Texas Health System (STHS) honored three Weslaco...
Experts weigh in on ERCOT's power conservation alert
The request for Texans to conserve energy made...
Additional Links
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
June 16, 2021: Scattered showers possible in the afternoon
June 15, 2021: Mainly dry with highs in mid-90s
June 14, 2021: Hot and humid with highs in mid-90s
Additional Links
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Toros Fall For First Time at Home in 2021in 2-1 to Austin
EDINBURG, Texas (Wednesday, June 16, 2021) – Rio Grande Valley FC (5-2-1) drops home matchup to Austin Bold FC (3-2-2) in a late stunner to end...
Toros Remain Unbeaten at Home; Beat Real Monarchs 1-0
EDINBURG, Texas (Saturday, June 12, 2021) – Rio...
Donna's Eddy Epperson Signs with Our Lady of the Lake
DONNA - Eddy Epperson has basketball in his...
Additional Links
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
Additional Links
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Additional Links
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Additional Links
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Inicia la elección de desempate para las posiciones de comisionado en los distritos 3 y 4 en Brownsville
Pese a que se trata de una elección municipal de desempate, el departamento de elecciones del condado Cameron, informa que por los últimos ocho días se...
Anticipan que los residentes de Texas podrían enfrentar problemas mayores con la red de electricidad
Una vez más la red de electricidad de...
Aumenta el robo y las estafas en las redes sociales, es importante que conozca que debe hace para evitar ser una víctima
No es novedad que las personas sufran de...
Additional Links
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
Home
News
Coronavirus Updates
Local News
Elections
Valley Made, Local Strong
5 On Your Side
Immigration/Border Wall
Heart of the Valley
Photographer's Perspective
National News
Consumer News
Find The Link
Submit a Tip
KRGV 5.1 News Live Stream
Weather
Hourly Forecast
Latest Weathercast
Interactive Radar
Traffic Maps
Winds
Tide Information
Lake Levels
Hurricane Central
Weather Links
Send A Weather Question
Weather Team
Sports
Send A Sports Tip
Sports Staff
Programming
TV Listings
Antennas
Ratings Guide
Community
KRGVida Community Calendar
Zoo Guest
Pet of the Week
Connect
Contact Us
Advertising Information
FCC Reports
Frequently Asked Questions
Jobs at KRGV
News Staff
Sales Staff
Apps and Social Media
Station Information
Contests
Hechos Valle
Pandemia de Coronavirus
Saludo Senior 2020
Clima
Temporada de huracanes
Azteca Valle
Daytime
Submit a Tip
Search
SEARCH
x
invalid call of the function getCategories, first Argument (video_id) is of invalid type, can't cast String [] to a value of type [numeric]
Radar
7 Days