Brownsville to host COVID-19 vaccination clinic
1,500 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available Friday, Feb. 26 during a vaccination clinic in Brownsville. The vaccination clinic is aimed for...
City of Pharr to host COVID-19 second dose vaccination clinic Friday
In a joint effort between the city of...
Sheriff: One dead in Starr County boating accident
Starr County Deputies are investigating a boating accident...
Hard freeze warning: Temperatures to drop into the 20s Thursday night
Another cold night is coming to the Rio Grande Valley. A wind chill advisory is in effect until noon on Friday and a hard freeze...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
AEP Texas releases winter storm tips
With the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT)...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Da la cara el gobernador de Tamaulipas, dice que se defenderá ante lo que llama son ataques políticos
Hoy hizo sus declaraciones el gobernador de Tamaulipas que se encuentra cómo se dice comúnmentemente en el ojo del huracán. Esta tarde Francisco Javier García...
Protocolos de protección al migrante se inician a cuenta gotas en la frontera de Matamoros
Los migrantes que están en la ciudad de...
Inmensos los daños en plomerías tras las heladas en el Valle del Río Grande
Los costos de reparación para las tuberías congeladas...
