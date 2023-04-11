Home
Brownsville police: Two suspects in custody in connection with body found in February grass fire
Two suspects who were already in custody were named as suspects in the February death of a woman body was found in a Brownsville grass fire,...
New parking meters added to downtown Brownsville
More than 50 new parking meters are up...
After House vote signaling opposition to school choice, Gov. Greg Abbott says the fight isn’t over
" After House vote signaling opposition to school...
Weather
Tuesday, April 11, 2023: Some showers, temps in the 70s
Monday, April 10, 2023: Isolated showers, temps in the 70s
Sunday, March 9, 2023: Mostly cloudy, temps in the 70s
Sports
RGV High school soccer Reg. IV Finals
BROWNSVILLE, Texas -- Four RGV high school soccer teams reached the UIL Regional Finals held at Brownsville Sports Park. Check out the video above for...
Donna Powerlifter Tributes State Championship to her Late Brother
DONNA, TEXAS -- Donna High Senior Rhonda Valdez...
Vipers Swept in G-League Finals - Blue Coats Win Title in Edinburg
EDINBURG - The Vipers hopes for a 5th...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol - April 10, 2023
Pump Patrol: Friday, April 7, 2023
Zoo Guest: Rex Rabbitt
Noticias RGV
Corazón del Valle: ¿De qué se trata la Acontosis Nigrican?
Como parte de nuestra campana Corazón del Valle - Yo Controlo la Diabetes, Moises Arjona quien forma parte de la organización, Unidos Contra la Diabetes, habla...
Noticias RGV Edición Digital: 11 de abril
La Entrevista: Organización sin fines de lucro se convierte en la organización principal de las mujeres Hispanas de Texas
Cristina Wilson, presidenta del Hispanic Women's Network of...
