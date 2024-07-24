Home
Consumer Reports: Real deal car rental advice
If you’re planning a summer trip that includes a rental car, you probably have some questions: Am I getting a good deal? Which are the best...
Games of Texas holding Friday opening ceremony
With the Paris 2024 Olympics kicking off on...
Peñitas man sentenced to 35 years in stepdaughter’s shooting death
A 55-year-old man was sentenced to 35 years...
Weather
Wednesday, July 24, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, July 23, 2024: Hit or miss thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, July 22, 2024: Scattered thunderstorms, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
All-Pro wide receiver CeeDee Lamb isn't reporting to Cowboys camp, AP source says
CeeDee Lamb is not reporting to training camp while he waits for a new contract, a person familiar with the All-Pro wide receiver's decision told The...
Dallas Cowboys arrive in Oxnard for training camp
Dallas Cowboys training camp preview from Channel 5 Sports
Channel 5 Sports Director KJ Doyle previews some...
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com . Make sure to include your name, location,...
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 22, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pump Patrol: Friday, July 19, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
UT Health San Antonio y UTSA impulsa doble licenciatura en medicina e inteligencia artificial
La inteligencia artificial ya puede emular la cognición humana y es utilizada por los médicos para personalizar el tratamiento de los pacientes y realizar intervenciones quirúrgicas...
Investigación revela nuevos avances para combatir el VIH
La lucha contra el VIH arroja resultados revolucionarios...
Cuatro distritos escolares del Valle incumplen ley Crown
Al menos 51 distritos escolares de Texas estarían...
