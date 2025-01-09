Home
News
Ken Paxton files second lawsuit against TikTok for exposing minors to explicit content
" Ken Paxton files second lawsuit against TikTok for exposing minors to explicit content " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan...
Texas’ senators plan to support Trump’s Cabinet picks
" Texas’ senators plan to support Trump’s...
Man charged with arson in connection with Edinburg mobile home fire
A 36-year-old man was charged with arson in...
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025: Chilly with showers, temps in the 40s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
The polar vortex sets its sights on Texas and neighboring states, with snow expected
DALLAS (AP) — An area stretching from Texas...
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025: Chilly and damp, temps in the 40s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
UTRGV Practice Report: Women's basketball returns home in preparation for matchup with East Texas A&M
Edinburg, The UTRGV women's basketball team is set to take the court back in Edinburg on Thursday night. The team is coming off three games...
West Team practices for RGVCA All-Star Game
PHARR, Texas -- The Rio Grande Valley Coaches...
East Team practices for RGVCA All-Star Game
LOS FRESNOS, Texas -- The Rio Grande Valley...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Jan. 9, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Rusty, the Belgian Malinois
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Jueves 9 de enero: Noche fría en bajos 40s con posibles lluvias
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
McAllen ISD ofrece apoyo a estudiantes de bajos recursos con su closet comunitario
Familias de bajos recursos de McAllen pueden acceder...
Un hombre enfrenta cargos de incendio provocado en relación con el incendio de una casa móvil en Edinburg
Un hombre de 36 años fue acusado de...
Take 5
