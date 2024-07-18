Home
News
Early voting underway for special mayoral election in La Grulla
As of Thursday, about 250 people in the small town of La Grulla have cast their ballots for their new mayor in a special election. ...
Prescription Health: Studies show the effects of microplastics in your body
Plastic isn't just an issue for the environment,...
As the Rio Grande runs dry, South Texas cities look to alternatives for water
" As the Rio Grande runs dry,...
Weather
Thursday, July 18, 2024: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Tuesday, July 16, 2024: High clouds, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Monday, July 15, 2024: Partly cloudy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Valley Native Brianna Sanchez back to play for UTRGV Women's Basketball
EDINBURG, Texas -- Valley Native Brianna Sanchez is back to play with the UTRGV Women's Basketball team after transferring to Auburn-Montgomery University in Alabama her Junior...
RGV Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Presser
MISSION, Texas -- The RGV Sports Hall of...
Weslaco's Madelynn Cantu earns top Texas 6A softball honor after leading team to state title
LONGVIEW, Texas (AP) — Weslaco pitcher Madelynn Cantu...
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 18, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Odella the Labrador mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Jueves 18 de Julio: Tormentas aisladas, temperaturas en los altos 90s
Para seguir a Andrew Chung en Facebook, haz clic aquí .
Peñitas planea nueva planta de tratamiento de agua para mejorar suministro
En la ciudad de Peñitas pretenden construir una...
"Operation Border Health Preparedness" celebra 25 años con clínicas gratuitas en el sur de Texas
La operación de preparación para la salud fronteriza...
