Cameron County reports 1 coronavirus-related death, 42 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Friday reported one coronavirus-related death and 42 positive cases of COVID-19. The victim was a woman from Brownsville in her 60s, according...
“I don’t feel safe anymore”: Asian Texans grapple with racism after a gunman killed Asian women in Atlanta
San Antonio resident Mike Nguyen is afraid to...
Police: Man refuses mask, stabs worker at Texas restaurant
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas...
Weather
National Weather Service to issue 'Red Flag' fire warning for Rio Grande Valley, Wednesday morning
The National Weather Service in Brownsville plans to issue a 'Red Flag' fire warning for the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday morning. Critical fire...
Windy weather to continue through Saturday
It's been a windy couple of days in...
Winter Storm Warning to go into effect tonight
Unfortunately it's a cold, drizzly Valentine's Day with...
Sports
UTRGV Drops One at #10 Texas 15-2
AUSTIN – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros baseball team fell to the No. 10 Texas Longhorns 15-2 in seven innings on Tuesday at...
High School Baseball - Tuesday 3/16
Our baseball action took us to McAllen and...
Jacquline Vargas Signs NLI to Texas A&M San Antonio
HARLINGEN - Harlingen's Jacquline Vargas signing her #NLI...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
El condado Cameron informa de 1 muerte relacionada con el coronavirus, 42 nuevos casos de COVID-19
El condado Cameron informó el viernes una muerte relacionada con el coronavirus y 42 casos positivos de COVID-19. La víctima era una mujer de Brownsville...
Llegan refuerzos para combatir incendios al Valle del Río Grande
El sur de Texas es conocido por registrar...
Vandalizan y saquean una iglesia en Pharr
Los feligreses de una iglesia de Pharr dicen...
