STC names Laredo College’s Ricardo Solis as sole finalist in search for new president
South Texas College has named Laredo College's Dr. Ricardo Solis as the sole finalist in the college's search for a new president. The STC Board...
Cameron County reports 3 coronavirus-related deaths, 27 new cases of COVID-19
Cameron County on Wednesday reported three coronavirus-related deaths...
McAllen PD searching for man wanted for aggravated robbery
The McAllen Police Department is asking for the...
Weather
May 26, 2021: Highs in low 90s with showers in spots
May 25, 2021: High temperatures in low 90s with chance for showers
Biden doubling spending to prepare for hurricanes, storms
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden announced Monday...
Sports
Los Fresnos Hoping Coin Flip Luck Leads to Sweet-16 Success
LA VILLA - The Los Fresnos baseball team started their preparations for the 6A Sweet-16 in La Villa on Tuesday. The artificial surface will be similar...
Falcon Softball Season Ends in Sweet-16 Loss to Bowie
CORPUS CHRISTI - The Los Fresnos Falcon softball...
H-E-B Park, Toros to Host Rayados for Friendly July 4th
EDINBURG - H-E-B Park, Rio Grande Valley FC,...
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Brownsville seguirá exigiendo el uso de los cubrebocas en edificios federales
La ciudad de Brownsville seguirá exigiendo que todos los empleados, contratistas y visitantes en los edificios federales usen máscaras o cubiertas faciales. Los edificios federales...
Investigan supuestos efectos secundarios desarrollados en los menores, tras recibir la vacuna contra el covid-19
Tras la vacunación contra el covid-19 en los...
Policía de McAllen busca a hombre sopsechoso de robo agravado
La Policía de McAllen está pidiendo la ayuda...
