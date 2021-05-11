Home
Secretary of energy: There should be no cause for hoarding gasoline
As panic buying for gasoline is seen in several states following a cyber-attack on the Colonial Pipeline, U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm is urging the...
VIDEO: DPS Trooper rescues man from burning truck
A 22-year-old man remains hospitalized in San Antonio...
Brownsville ISD students interact with astronauts aboard the ISS
Students at Brownsville ISD interacted with NASA astronauts...
Weather
May 11, 2021: Hot, humid day before chances for rain tonight
Thunderstorms could arrive tonight. Until then, we have a partly sunny, hot, and humid day in the 90s. The chances for showers and...
May 10, 2021: Breezy and hot with highs in mid-90s
May 8, 2021: Sunny weekend ahead
Sports
Harlingen Sprinter Garcia Wins State Title in 100M
AUSTIN - Jose Garcia had to wait two years to complete his dream of winning the state title after finishing 9th his sophomore year. On...
Landon Donovan Signs For Fans at Toros Match
EDINBURG - On Thursday, USMNT and LA Galaxy...
High School Baseball Scores and Highlights 5/7/21
Friday, May 7th 6A Bi-District Los...
Programming
Community
CON MI GENTE: The Tamalada Ladies
The coronavirus pandemic stopped many Rio Grande Valley families from gathering during the holiday season. Tamaladas were no exception. In Brownsville, where the Tamalada...
CON MI GENTE: Azteca Valle
Channel 5 News has a new sister station...
McAllen anuncia próximo evento navideño
Como todos sabemos la vida ha cambiado para...
Hechos Valle
Las gasolineras reportan escasez a medida que se prolonga el cierre de las tuberías
CHAMBLEE, Georgia (AP) - Más de 1,000 estaciones de servicio en el sureste informaron que se quedaron sin combustible, principalmente debido a lo que los analistas...
Organizaciones se preparan para cruce migratorio y turístico
Se espera que muy pronto turistas con visa...
Muy pronto los residentes de la Isla del Padre Sur tendrán un hospital
Hay buenas noticias para los residentes de la...
