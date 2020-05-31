Home
News
15 additional cases of cornavirus in Hidalgo County, bringing total to 575
Hidalgo County announced on Sunday that 15 more people have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the county to...
Two more people tested positive for coronavirus in Starr County, 35 total cases
Health officials in Starr County confirmed on Sunday...
Investigation underway after a man was found dead in vehicle near Mercedes
The Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office suspect foul play...
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Sports
Our Sports Director Joel Villanueva Signs Off
WESLACO - "That's a look at sports!" After 13 years with Channel 5, our Sports Director Joel Villanueva signed off Friday night. Click on...
Pair Of Rowe Seniors Sign With Texas Programs
McALLEN - A pair of Rowe seniors made...
Brownsville Gym Opens Its Doors
BROWNSVILLE - Hardknox Strength and Performance has opened...
Programming
KRGV Live Streaming Channels
Community
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be like? At a church or chapel? Outdoors by a lake or wine vineyard? How about considering having your...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
WATCH LIVE: McAllen Holiday Parade
The McAllen Holiday Parade will kickoff at...
Connect
Somos Noticias
15 personas más dan positivo a coronavirus en condado Hidalgo, total de casos 575
El condado Hidalgo informó el domingo que 15 personas más dieron positivo al coronavirus, con un total de casos confirmados de 575. Los nuevos casos...
Confirman dos casos positivos de coronavirus más en condado Starr, 35 en total
Funcionarios de salud del condado Starr confirmaron el...
Barbería de Brownsville ofrece servicios gratis a personas afectadas por pandemia
Como una muestra de apoyo y solidaridad a...
