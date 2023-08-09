Home
Following tour of buoy barrier in Eagle Pass, Democratic congressmen call for federal investigation
After seeing the border buoys in Eagle Pass, Democratic Congress members called on the White House to investigate the actions of Texas troopers. “I'm calling...
DPS: Large group of migrants at Gateway International Bridge causes 10-hour closure
A large group of migrants who tried rushing...
Lack of rain could mean return of water restrictions across the Valley
It's been a dry summer throughout the entire...
Weather
Tuesday, August 8, 2023: Hot and windy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, August 8, 2023: Hot and breezy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Friday, Aug. 4, 2023: Hot and windy with more triple digit temperatures
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
RGV Arms Pulling Their Weight
ALAMO, Texas -- The RGV arm wrestling scene has been on a steady climb thanks to the help of non-profit organization South Texas Pullers and the...
2023 Two-A-Day Tour: Juarez-Lincoln Huskies
MISSION, Texas -- The Juarez-Lincoln Huskies have gone...
2023 Two-A-Day Tour: La Joya Coyotes
La Joya, Texas -- The La Joya Coyotes...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023
Pump Patrol: July 31, 2023
Noticias RGV
Autoridades locales alertan sobre la disminución de las reservas de agua en el Río Bravo
Según las autoridades locales, las reservas de agua en el Río Grande siguen disminuyendo rápidamente a medida que las temperaturas aumentan. También está afectando a los...
Puente Internacional Gateway cerró temporalmente por aglomeración de inmigrantes indocumentados
Desde la medianoche del martes 8 de agosto...
Residentes de Laguna Heighs continúan recuperándose de los daños que dejó el tornado
Decenas de familias de Lagunas Heights no han...
