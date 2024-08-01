Home
Prescription Health: Busting food myths
Are cage-free eggs more nutritious? Can coffee be considered a meal? Prescription Health is working to explain the myths behind certain foods. One...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Simone Biles makes history with second all-around Olympic gymnastics title, 8 years after her first
PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles huddled with Sunisa...
Thursday, August 1, 2024: Hot and humid, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
A potential tropical threat is taking shape near the Caribbean as hurricane season reignites
Originally Published: 31 JUL 24 11:01 ET ...
Wednesday, July 31, 2024: Breezy and hazy, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Simone Biles makes history with second all-around Olympic gymnastics title, 8 years after her first
PARIS (AP) — Simone Biles huddled with Sunisa Lee. She looked to her husband Jonathan Owens in the stands. Lost in the moment. And maybe a...
McAllen rallies behind Shaine Casas in Olympics semifinals
Shaine Casas' Olympics journey ended on Thursday after...
Olympian Shaine Casas inspiring McAllen High Swim Team
MCALLEN, Texas -- Shaine Casas will be representing...
Programming
Pump Patrol: Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Sparkles, the lab mix
Pump Patrol: Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Cálido con humedad en los altos 70s
Para seguir a Sergio Puente en Facebook, haz clic aquí
Mitos de alimentación. Café, horarios de comida, huevos y azúcares
Los juegos olímpicos de París 2024 ya están...
Persecución policial en el condado Webb termina en accidente
Es una persecución de patrulleros estatales en el...
