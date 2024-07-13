Home
“Horrible and scary”: Texas leaders condemn shooting at Donald Trump rally
" “Horrible and scary”: Texas leaders condemn shooting at Donald Trump rally " was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization...
Fire leads to discovery of body in Donna motel room
An investigation is underway after firefighters with the...
WATCH: ABC News special report on shooting at Trump rally, suspected gunman dead
BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — Donald Trump appeared to...
Saturday, July 13, 2024: Chance of spotty shower with a high of 96°F
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Friday, July 12, 2024: Spotty evening thunderstorms in the forecast
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Drought monitor shows improved conditions for the Valley
The latest drought monitor shows the entire Rio...
Weslaco's Madelynn Cantu earns top Texas 6A softball honor after leading team to state title
LONGVIEW, Texas (AP) — Weslaco pitcher Madelynn Cantu was named player of the year on the Blue Bell/Texas Sports Writers Association Class 6A all-state softball team....
Childhood teammates reunited playing at UTRGV
EDINBURG, Texas -- UTRGV Men's Basketball is in...
McAllen Rowe's Leon signs letter of intent to play baseball at Ranger College
MCALLEN, TEXAS -- McAllen Rowe recent graduate Branden...
Zoo Guest: Rose the Hedgehog
Pump Patrol: Thursday, July 11, 2024
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Pet of the Week: Jeriko, the cat
Un incendio provoca el hallazgo de un cadáver en la habitación de un motel de Donna
Una investigación está en marcha después de que los bomberos con el Departamento de Bomberos de Donna encontraron un cuerpo en una habitación de motel, según...
El impacto del calor extremo en la salud física y mental en Estados Unidos
Es la principal causa de muerte relacionada con...
Nuevos requisitos para viajar con mascotas desde Laredo a partir del 1 de agosto
La administración de la oficina de campo de...
