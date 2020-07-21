Home
News
Bayview Mayor urges residents to fill out census
The mayor of Bayview urges his residents to fill out their surveys. Mayor Gary Paris says the population in Bayview for the 2010 census was...
Cameron County health officials speak out on alarming rate of coronavirus cases
On Monday during a press conference, Cameron County...
Cameron County confirms 15 additional coronavirus-related deaths, 322 new cases
Health officials in Cameron County confirmed on Monday...
SPECIAL REPORT: Guns, lies and fear in the Rio Grande Valley
HARLINGEN – Federal agents say they’re seeing a spike in straw purchases in the Rio Grande Valley. An AK-47 is a very common weapon people...
SPECIAL REPORT: HIV in the Rio Grande Valley
WESLACO – The federal government is proposing a...
Gun Expert Explains Repercussions of Falsifying Federal Weapons Sales Form
MCALLEN – A former McAllen gun store manager...
Sports
RGV Waits For a UIL Schedule Change to Save Season
WESLACO - Rio Grande Valley coaches have been waiting anxiously for a decision from UIL that could postpone, end, or significantly alter their 2020 football seasons....
Andderson Rocha Signs NLI to Central Methodist University
LOS FRESNOS - Andderson Rocha signing his NLI...
Kevin Zarrazagas Signs NLI to Dallas Christian College
BROWNSVILLE - Kevin Zarrazagas signing his NLI to...
Community
CON MI GENTE: Father and Son Graduate from UTRGV
The Schmatz family will celebrate Father's Day with two new diplomas this year. Jeremy Schmatz, 24, of McAllen and his father, Jeff, graduated from the...
Whataburger giving couples chance to win a ‘Whatawedding’ on Valentine’s Day
WESLACO – What would your ideal wedding be...
DHR Health to Host Free Community Health Fair
DHR Health (DHR) announces its 14 th...
Somos Noticias
Investigan incendio en locales comerciales en Brownsville
El lunes por la noche al menos cuatro negocios ubicados en una plaza comercial de Brownsville terminaron reducidos a cenizas y escombros después de un fuerte...
Dos personas hospitalizadas tras accidente vial cerca de San Juan
Dos personas se encuentran hospitalizadas después de un...
Condado Cameron reporta 15 muertes más relacionadas con coronavirus, 322 casos adicionales
El condado Cameron confirmó el lunes 15 muertes...
