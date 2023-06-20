Home
KRGV and the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance team up to raise awareness on being an organ donor
A special campaign on organ donation will be held at Channel 5 News Weslaco location on Friday. The campaign is in memory of the late...
Hunter Biden will plead guilty in a deal that likely avoids time behind bars in a tax and gun case
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden's son Hunter...
Tuesday June 20, 2023: Hot and windy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday June 20, 2023: Hot and windy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
June 19, 2023: Hot and windy, temps in the 100s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Extreme heat baking much of Texas, with forecasters saying no relief anytime soon
HOUSTON (AP) — Summer doesn't officially start until...
Weslaco snaps State 7-on-7 Tournament drought
WESLACO, Texas -- Weslaco Panthers are back in State 7-on-7 Football Tournament for the first time since 2017. Their led by a defense that totaled...
Speedy Lions Ready For State 7-on-7 Tournament
LA FERIA, Texas -- La Feria High School...
RGV Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023
MISSION, Texas -- The RGV Sports Hall of...
Pump Patrol - June 19, 2023
Pump Patrol: Friday, June 16, 2023
Zoo Guest: Cinderella the Egyptian Spiny Mouse
Ofrecen ubicaciones de enfriamiento para resguardarse del calor
El Centro Ozanam en Brownsville ha abierto sus puertas como centro de enfriamiento. Están urgiendo a cualquier persona, sin importar el tamaño de la familia, a...
Jefe de bomberos y experto en mecánica explican como evitar el sobrecalentamiento e incendio de un automóvil
El jefe de bomberos, Juan Gloria, nos explica...
Salud y Vida: Médicos recomiendan cuidarse de sufrir un desgarre al ligamento porque puede causar artritis en los jóvenes
Alrededor de 200.000 personas sufrirán de una lesión...
