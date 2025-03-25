Home
Trump signs sweeping action overhauling US elections, including requiring proof of citizenship
NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a sweeping executive action to overhaul elections in the U.S., including requiring documentary proof of citizenship...
GOP-led states push for control of school aid as Trump promises a smaller federal role in education
WASHINGTON (AP) — Governors in several Republican-led states...
Rotary Club of North Brownsville prepares for second annual Easter run
The Rotary Club of North Brownsville is preparing...
Weather
Tuesday, March 25, 2025: Very warm day, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, March 24, 2025: Spotty shower with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sunday, March 23, 2024: Warm and breezy with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
Progreso soccer magical season continues with playoff victory to advance to third round
Highlights from the Progreso Red Ants 7-1 win over IDEA Pharr in the area round of the high school soccer playoffs.
Harlingen's Alana Rouquette signs with Stephen F. Austin Track & Field
Harlingen's Alana Rouquette signed her letter of intent...
George Foreman, the fearsome heavyweight who became a beloved champion, dies at 76
George Foreman became the heavyweight champion of the...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Monday, March 24, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
KRGV WATCH LIVE: Sunday Mass, March 23, 2025
Join us as The Catholic Diocese of Brownsville...
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 21, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Noticias RGV
Martes 25 de Marzo: Tormentas en la tarde y noche en los altos 80s
Para seguir a Andrew Chung en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
Distrito Escolar de McAllen busca apoyar a sus estudiantes autistas con programa educativo
El distrito escolar de McAllen está mejorando su...
Voluntarios logran alumbrado público en la ciudad de Edinburg
Miembros de la comunidad de San Cristóbal, en...
