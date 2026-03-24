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Bond set for suspect in deadly Edinburg hotel shooting
Bond was set Monday for the 39-year-old man who was arrested in connection with a deadly 2024 Edinburg hotel shooting. Hidalgo County court records show...
Brownsville man charged in connection with child exploitation investigation
A 35-year-old Brownsville man was arrested and charged...
San Juan looking into renaming Cesar Chavez Road after abuse allegations emerge
San Juan leaders are looking into changing the...
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Monday, March 23, 2026: Breezy and warm, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Saturday, March 21, 2026: Very warm and breezy, temps in the 90s
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Friday, March 20, 2026: Sunny and warm, temps in the 90s
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UTRGV's Armani Raygoza named SLC Hitter of the Week
UTRGV's Armani Raygoza has been named Southland Conference Hitter of the Week. Raygoza posted a .353 batting average with three home runs and nine RBI...
Juarez-Lincoln soccer takes down Pioneer to advance to regional semifinal
Highlights from the Juarez-Lincoln Huskies boys soccer team's...
UTRGV Women's basketball postseason run ends in the second round against Illinois State
The UTRGV women's basketball team season comes to...
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Pump Patrol: Monday, March 23, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Friday, March 20, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Zoo Guest: Jax the Chinchilla
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