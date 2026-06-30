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Progreso voters to decide on two-term limit for city officials
Progreso voters could soon decide whether to limit how long their elected leaders can serve. The city council voted to put a term limit proposition...
Judge weighs dismissal in wrongful death lawsuit tied to Weslaco cheerleader's death
A judge heard arguments in a wrongful death...
Trump announces midterm convention for Republicans in Dallas in September
President Donald Trump announced Tuesday that Republicans will...
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Tuesday, June 30, 2026: Sunny and hot, temps in the 90s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Monday, June 29, 2026: Hot and breezy, temps in the 90s
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Sunday, June 28, 2026: Breezy, temps in the 90s
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Dallas Cowboys Kicker Brandon Aubrey Meet and Greet at the 956 Sports Card Show
Dallas Cowboys Kicker Brandon Aubrey talks about his contract extension and the 2026 World Cup with Sports Reporter Gloria Morelia prior to his first meet and...
Weslaco and PSJA North fall short in championship bracket of State 7-on-7 Tournament in College Station
Today’s scores Division 1 Championship Bracket...
RGV Red Crowns show support to different national teams participating in the 2026 World Cup
The 2026 World Cup has given several RGV...
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Pump Patrol: Tuesday, June 30, 2026
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pump Patrol: Monday, June 29, 2026
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Pump Patrol: Friday, June 26, 2026
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