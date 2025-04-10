Home
News
Habitat for Humanity accepting applications for new house in Weslaco
Habitat for Humanity broke ground Thursday on a new project in Weslaco. The organization is building a three-bedroom home on West 1st Street that will...
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 10, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Capable Kids organization making sports and activities more inclusive
Capable Kids, a non-profit organization in the Rio...
Weather
Thursday, April 10, 2025: Breezy and warm with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can also follow our KRGV First Warn...
Wednesday, April 9, 2025: Warm and sunny with highs in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Tuesday, April 8, 2025: Chilly morning, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather...
Sports
PONY International Softball World Series announces plans to return to RGV this summer
The Boys and Girls Club of McAllen announced earlier today the PONY International Softball World Series is coming back to the Valley once again after hosting...
Port Isabel football stars sign to play in college
The Port Isabel Tarpons saw three of their...
UTRGV Men's Tennis looking to finish the season undefeated
Edinburg, TX -- The UTRGV Men's Tennis team...
Programming
Community
Pump Patrol: Thursday, April 10, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol submissions by 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at news@krgv.com. Make sure to include your name, location, and...
Pet of the Week: Kaiser the German Shepherd
Pump Patrol: Monday, April 7, 2025
Be sure to send in your Pump Patrol...
Connect
Noticias RGV
Jueves 10 de abril: continuará soleado y cálido con más oleaje en la playa
Para seguir a Enrique Sánchez en Facebook, haz clic aquí
'Dialyze This' grupo de apoyo para pacientes con diabetes en El Valle
Noticias RGV, junto con su campaña "Corazón del...
STHS realiza concurso para nombrar al robot quirúrgico
Alrededor de 100 estudiantes del Valle del Río...
Take 5
